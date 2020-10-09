Eleanor Rittenour Showman, 88, of Broadway, VA passed away October 7, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Harrisonburg.
She was born July 10, 1932 in York, PA and was a daughter of the late Fred Alton and Arlena Rush Rittenour. Eleanor worked at Aileen for 34 years before retiring. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Mt. Jackson. She was a member of Chimney Rock VFW Post #9660 Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of Edinburg-Woodstock Ladies Senior Fellowship.
On July 10, 1946 she married Stanley D. Showman Sr. who preceded her in death April 7, 2010.
Surviving are two sons, Michael Showman and wife Judy of Broadway, Steven Showman and wife Shelia of New Market; one daughter; Diana L. Crider and husband Larry of Woodstock, one sister; Alda Fogal of Woodstock, 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 15 great great grandchildren.
One son, Stanley Dennis Showman, Jr., one daughter-in-law, Carolyn Showman; one grandson, Jeffrey Scott Showman; four brothers; and two sisters preceded her in death.
Pastors Don Smith and Steve Wood will conduct a funeral service 2 p.m. Sunday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Hudson Crossroads Community Cemetery west of Mount Jackson.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home. Friends may view from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, and after 10 a.m. Saturday.
Facial coverings and social distancing are required per CDC guidelines for the visitation and funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA, 22815; Broadway Fire Co., P.O. Box 271, Broadway VA, 22815; or Legacy Hospice, 2322 Blue Stone Hills Dr #220, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com