1/
Eleanor "Rittenour" Showman
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Eleanor Rittenour Showman, 88, of Broadway, VA passed away October 7, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Harrisonburg.

She was born July 10, 1932 in York, PA and was a daughter of the late Fred Alton and Arlena Rush Rittenour. Eleanor worked at Aileen for 34 years before retiring. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Mt. Jackson. She was a member of Chimney Rock VFW Post #9660 Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of Edinburg-Woodstock Ladies Senior Fellowship.

On July 10, 1946 she married Stanley D. Showman Sr. who preceded her in death April 7, 2010.

Surviving are two sons, Michael Showman and wife Judy of Broadway, Steven Showman and wife Shelia of New Market; one daughter; Diana L. Crider and husband Larry of Woodstock, one sister; Alda Fogal of Woodstock, 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 15 great great grandchildren.

One son, Stanley Dennis Showman, Jr., one daughter-in-law, Carolyn Showman; one grandson, Jeffrey Scott Showman; four brothers; and two sisters preceded her in death.

Pastors Don Smith and Steve Wood will conduct a funeral service 2 p.m. Sunday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Hudson Crossroads Community Cemetery west of Mount Jackson.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home. Friends may view from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, and after 10 a.m. Saturday.

Facial coverings and social distancing are required per CDC guidelines for the visitation and funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA, 22815; Broadway Fire Co., P.O. Box 271, Broadway VA, 22815; or Legacy Hospice, 2322 Blue Stone Hills Dr #220, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
10:00 - 06:00 PM
Grandle Funeral Home, Inc. - Broadway
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Viewing
10:00 AM
Grandle Funeral Home, Inc. - Broadway
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Grandle Funeral Home, Inc. - Broadway
Send Flowers
OCT
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Grandle Funeral Home, Inc. - Broadway
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grandle Funeral Home, Inc. - Broadway
148 East Lee Street
Broadway, VA 22815
540-896-3231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved