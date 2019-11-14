Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elisabeth Clasina (Stoelinga) Letsen. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Elisabeth Clasina Letsen, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Shenandoah Senior Living.



Elisabeth's family would like to invite friends to join them for a prayer service on November 21, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home starting at 2 p.m. followed by a funeral mass that will take place at St. Peter Catholic Church in Washington, Virginia at 4 p.m. with Father Barres officiating. The burial will take place on November 22, 2019 at Arlington National Cemetery at 11 a.m.



Elisabeth was born on November 13, 1926 in the Netherlands to the late Johannes and Maria Stoelinga. Mrs. Letsen was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl William Letsen Sr.; one son, Carl William Letsen Jr.; one daughter, Susan Letsen; and her three brothers George, Herman and Harry Stoelinga.



Mrs. Letsen was a devout Catholic at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Alexandria, Virginia.



She is survived by her children, Roy Letsen, Elizabeth (Betty) Fulmer, Nancy Havle, Judy Fischer and John Letsen as well as twenty-three grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, and loving family members that are spread out across the globe.



Memorial contributions can be made to the or the in Elisabeth's name, and flowers can be sent to Maddox Funeral Home at 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



Condolences may be sent to the family at Elisabeth Clasina Letsen, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Shenandoah Senior Living.Elisabeth's family would like to invite friends to join them for a prayer service on November 21, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home starting at 2 p.m. followed by a funeral mass that will take place at St. Peter Catholic Church in Washington, Virginia at 4 p.m. with Father Barres officiating. The burial will take place on November 22, 2019 at Arlington National Cemetery at 11 a.m.Elisabeth was born on November 13, 1926 in the Netherlands to the late Johannes and Maria Stoelinga. Mrs. Letsen was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl William Letsen Sr.; one son, Carl William Letsen Jr.; one daughter, Susan Letsen; and her three brothers George, Herman and Harry Stoelinga.Mrs. Letsen was a devout Catholic at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Alexandria, Virginia.She is survived by her children, Roy Letsen, Elizabeth (Betty) Fulmer, Nancy Havle, Judy Fischer and John Letsen as well as twenty-three grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, and loving family members that are spread out across the globe.Memorial contributions can be made to the or the in Elisabeth's name, and flowers can be sent to Maddox Funeral Home at 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia.Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.