Elizabeth A. Coffman, 86, of Woodstock, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Consulate Health Care in Woodstock. A graveside service will be held Monday, November 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Saumsville Cemetery.
Mrs. Coffman was born May 30, 1934 in Woodstock, daughter of the late George D. Holler and Lois Wolverton Holler. She formerly worked at Aileen Inc., Shenandoah Valley Press, and at Woodstock Manufacturing Company. She was a member of Saumsville Christian Church where she played the piano.
She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Wanda and Lanny Bauserman and grandson, Eric Dysart.
She is survived by her children, Danny Dysart (Susan) of Woodstock, VA, Linda Fultz (David) of Strasburg, VA, and Cindy Seal (Terry) of Woodstock, VA; brother, LeRoy Holler (Dolly) of Enon, OH; four grandchildren, Kelly Fultz (Marilyn) of Cross Junction, VA, Kimberly Myers (Mike) of Maurertown, VA, Krista Alcott (J.J.) of Woodstock, VA, Stephani Leep (Shasta) of Edinburg, VA; six great grandchildren, Troy Fultz, Emily Fultz, Lauren Bollacker, Kelsea Wilkins, Katie Leep, and Patrick Alcott and two great great grandchildren, RC and Hailee Bollacker.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Fultz, Mike Myers, J.J. Alcott, Shasta Leep, David Fultz and Terry Seal.
The family will receive friends Sunday, November 22 from 6-8 p.m. (mask required) at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4200 Innslake Drive, Suite 301, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.