Elizabeth Ann (Jackson) Alsberry
1939 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann Jackson Alsberry, 81, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service for Mrs. Alsberry will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. William Gess officiating. Mrs. Alsberry will be laid to rest privately in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Alsberry, affectionately known as "Liz" was born in Strasburg, VA on April 20, 1939 a daughter of the late William Robert and Edna May Willis Jackson. She was a graduate of Douglas High School in Winchester where she was named the Valedictorian of her senior class. She then furthered her education at Virginia Union University in Richmond, VA. Mrs. Alsberry retired from Dupont in Front Royal, VA and was a faithful member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church where she served as a Lay Speaker and member of the Woman's Society, a member of the church choir, and served as a former Secretary/Treasurer of the church. Mrs. Alsberry was the last living member of her family generation.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by siblings, Kathleen Jackson Harris, Thelma Jackson Williams, Alease Jackson Thompson, Geraldine Jackson, Charles Jackson, Frederick Jackson, Kenneth Jackson and Robert Jackson.

Survivors include her husband, Jordon Henry Alsberry, Jr. of Strasburg, VA; her children, Dennis Mandel Alsberry of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Darren Manvel Alsberry (Kelly) of Strasburg, VA; her grandchildren, Mason Alsberry (Brittni) of Woodstock, VA, Rashon and Ian Alsberry both of Strasburg, VA along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who will greatly miss her dearly.

Friends may visit at Stover Funeral Home on Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. to view and sign the register. The family will receive friends on Saturday one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 327 Branch St., Strasburg, VA 22657 or the Strasburg Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 620, Strasburg, VA 22657.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Alsberry.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 2, 2020.
