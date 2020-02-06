Elizabeth Ann "Liz" "Wopie" See, 72, of White Post, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. See was born in 1948 in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Robert Rutherford and Anna Rutherford Craig. Liz graduated from James Wood High School and pursued a career in real estate. She retired after 20 years of service with Coldwell Banker. Liz loved to shop and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Liz married Rockland "Rocky" Anthony See on November 7, 1970 in Winchester, Virginia.
In addition to her husband, Liz is survived by sons, James Ray Davey (Mary Davey) of White Post and Chad Anthony See (Tonya Hall) of Stephens City; five grandchildren, Adrienne Nicole Malick of White Post, Graham Russell Davey, Kendel Noel Franklin, Karlie Ann Franklin, all of Winchester, and Mason Anthony See of Stephens City; two great grandchildren, Cameron Alexander Malick and Patrick Keith Wolf, Jr., both of White Post; sister, Mary Catherine "Monkey" Booth of Middletown; and brother, Robert John Rutherford of Stephens City. A daughter, Kimberly Dawn Davey Franklin, preceded her in death.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, February 7 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Omps, South Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, February 8 at 1:00 p.m. at Omps, South Chapel with Scott See officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jamey Davey, Chad See, Mason See, Harold Hammons, Steve Edwards, Robert Rutherford, Jr., and Brian Booth.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Campbell, Donnie Kenney, Charles Kenney, Jeff Heflin, Chris See, and Todd Booth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Liz may be sent to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcomb Blvd., Houston, TX 77030.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 6, 2020