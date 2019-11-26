Elizabeth Anne "Betty" Barrett, 58, of Toms Brook passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
Survivors include her devoted husband, Steve Barrett; their two children: Lucy Barrett Peer (Corey), Austin Lee Barrett; her sister Nancy (Jean), her Grandson, Coleman Floyd Peer and her niece Ciana Elise and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Betty is preceded in death by her father Michael Romani (2018), and her mother, Rita Romani (2007).
Elizabeth was born February 13, 1961 in Alexandria, Virginia. She graduated from Towson University with a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communications. Betty was a lifelong animal lover. She was a proud volunteer with Greyhound Rescue Inc. and over the years has helped home hundreds of off the track Greyhounds. She volunteered at numerous Meet and Greets for the greyhounds. They were her passion.
The family will receive visitors at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock, VA on December 2nd from 5-7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place the next morning December 3rd at 11 a.m. at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Woodstock, VA.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Greyhound Rescue Inc. Website: pawsonthemountain.org
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 26, 2019