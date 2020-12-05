Elizabeth Barb Twombly, age 87, of New Market, passed away peacefully on Thursday December 3, 2020 due to coronavirus. She was born on March 23, 1933 in Bealeton, Virginia to Rosa and William L. Barb.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Porter Twombly and her son Ron Wade Twombly.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Twombly-O'Brien of Reston, Virginia; step daughter, Linda Marsh of Reno, Nevada; Sons: R. Wayne Twombly of Fairfax, Virginia and Steven P. Twombly of Mount Jackson, Virginia; two sisters, Diane Barb Ahuna and Billie C. Barb of Whidbey Island, Washington; three grandchildren, Jaime O'Brien of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Monica Twombly of Arlington, Virginia; Kelly Hennig of Oakland, California; two step grandchildren, Jessica Amezcua of Lakeland, Florida and Christina Giafaglione of Las Vegas, Nevada; and one great grandchild, Margo Elizabeth Kinitsky.
A memorial service will be held this spring to allow family and friends to gather safely in celebration of the life of a truly beautiful, kind, gentle and loving person that we were blessed to know and love.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
