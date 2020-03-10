

Elizabeth (Libby) Lam Conrad passed away unexpectedly on February 29, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center. Libby was the youngest of 7 children born to Jesse & Leona Lam in 1941 in Locust Grove, VA and graduated from Orange County High school in 1960. She moved to Northern Virginia to start a family and career with C&P Telephone Company.



Libby held several craft and management jobs beginning as a drafting clerk in the Falls Church Plant Engineering Department. She was first promoted to a secretarial position and over her career reported to various district managers, a division manager and an assistant Vice President. She was transferred to the Washington Company (by now C&P Telephone Company had become Bell Atlantic - post divestiture). There she worked in support of the company board of directors, scheduling their lodging, meals and travel arrangements and processing their expense vouchers. Libby also worked as a field engineer in Falls Church, VA, where she supervised engineering assistants in the Estimate Preparation Group. This all spanned a 30 year career, which ended in her retirement in November 1991.



After retirement she enjoyed time with her spouse, family and friends in her homes in Strasburg, VA and Naples, FL. She was a devoted wife, mom, grandma, great grandma and friend to many.



Libby will be remembered with love by husband Fredric Conrad, her son, Timothy Johnson (Lisa); Scott Conrad and Christopher Conrad; her sisters Montella Herndon and Geraldine Dulin; grandchildren Christopher Johnson, Holly Schrum (Troy), Joshua Jones, Tyler Conrad (Danielle), John Conrad and Robert Conrad; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Libby was preceded in death by her parents Leona and Jesse Lee Lam, Sr.; brother Jesse Lee Lam, Jr.; sisters Pauline Lam Apperson, Christine Lam, and Maxine Lam Dulin and Ryan Conrad.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: The . The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Patrick Wagner and staff at the Winchester Medical Center and Page Memorial Hospital for the wonderful care they provided.