Elizabeth H. "Betty" Crane, 96, of Woodstock, passed away on Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home.



Visitation will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Valley Funeral Service at Bowman's Crossing. A funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. following the visitation time, conducted by Rev. Barbara Rhodes.



Mrs. Crane was born in Dunkirk, NY on April 5, 1923, but has resided in Woodstock since 1995.



She was the daughter of Frank St. Elmo Hudson and Anna Louise Shelley. The Hudsons were early Virginia settlers, landing on the Eastern Shore in 1635, while the Shelleys arrived in Massachusetts in 1632, eventually settling in Situate.



Betty is survived by one son, Joe L. Lehnen and his wife Kaye of Woodstock, as well as two granddaughters and their husbands of Richmond: Katherine E. Lehnen and Andrew Buxbaum, and Hanna L. Palmer and Andrew. Two surviving nephews and their wives include: John Hudson and Ann of Gainesville, FL, and Larry Hudson and Patty of Northfield, OH. She is also survived by a step daughter-in-law Jeanne Crane, children Kelly and Michael, and their families, all of whom reside in western New York. She was predeceased by two husbands, Joseph L. Lehnen in 1966 and James C. Crane in 1973, and all of her brothers and sisters, which included John, Janet, Robert, Hartwell Henry and Virginia. Additionally, Mrs. Crane was predeceased by one step-son, Michael T. Crane.



Betty was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Woodstock. She loved her St. Paul's Church family and appreciated all those who visited her at Skyline Terrace over her almost 9 years of residency.



In lieu of an abundance of perishable flowers, she has requested that any donations in her honor be sent to the St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 235 S. Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664 and designated for the Youth Group Ministry or Youth Choir.



