

Elizabeth Jane Imus (Bettie to her friends and loved ones), a long-time resident of Front Royal, VA, died peacefully in her sleep on July 20, 2020.



Bettie is survived by her sister Dolores B. Anderson and her sons, Timothy J. and Todd A. Imus. She is predeceased by her parents, Christine and Andrew Holeva, her husband James Peter Imus, and her sister, Marion Kilburn.



Bettie was born in New Kensington, PA to Christine and Andrew Holeva. She married James Peter Imus and moved to California where she had two sons, Timothy and Todd. After the death of her husband, she moved back to the east coast and eventually settled in Front Royal, VA where she was known and loved for her community service with the Front Royal Police Department and other local and national organizations, for which she received many awards. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed.



No funeral will be held due to the countryás pandemic. We ask that you keep this spirited and caring woman in your prayers.

