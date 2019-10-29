Elizabeth M. Riley, 96 of Strasburg passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Rose Hill Health & Rehab in Berryville, VA.
A graveside service for Mrs. Riley will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Williams Cemetery in Chester Gap, VA.
She was born on November 4, 1922 a daughter of the late Harrison and Florence Johnson Mahoney. Mrs. Riley was formerly employed as a seasonal worker with National Fruit. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John Daniel "Dan" Riley; children, Lester Riley, Virginia Burke, Noah Riley, Richard Riley, Daniel Riley, Carrie Groves and Morris Riley along with siblings, James, Edward George, Charles, Marshall, Noah, Presley, Walter Mahoney, Mary Anna North and Annie Walters.
Survivors include her son, William Jacob Riley of Middletown, VA; 20 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be William Riley, Jr., Lester Riley, Jimmy Benson, Noah Mahoney, Walter Mahoney and Wayne Burke.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the .
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Riley.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 29, 2019