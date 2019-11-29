Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Marie Sandy. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Antioch Church of the Brethren Woodstock , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Ellen Marie Sandy, 63, of Strasburg, VA passed away peacefully at her home, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, surrounded by her family, after bravely battling multiple myeloma for almost five years.



A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Antioch Church of the Brethren in Woodstock, VA at 11am (nursery will be provided), with a reception following.



Ellen was born on April 28, 1956 in Washington, DC to George C. and Mary V."Ginger" Taylor. She grew up in South Lawn, MD and Oxon Hill, MD before moving to Shenandoah County when she was fourteen. She was a graduate of Strasburg High School and earned her Associates Degree at Lord Fairfax Community College.



Ellen touched the lives of many through her love and extensive knowledge of animals, gardening, and anything related to wildlife and nature. When she moved to the country, she became a self-taught horsewoman who raised everything from raccoons to snakes, and then carried her love for animals into adulthood, raising horses, African Grey parrots, and English and French bulldogs with her family. She was one of the first members of the Shenandoah County 4-H Horse and Pony Club and then became a 4-H club leader as well as a community dog obedience instructor. She has brought happiness to many families through her 'Sandy Lane' bulldogs and involvement with animal rescue. Ellen loved her family, friends, and her animals more than anything in the world and had a generous heart of gold that will never be equaled. She will be remembered for her kind soul, courageous spirit, and infectious personality that always loved a good laugh (or prank).



Ellen is survived by her husband and soulmate of 42 years, Kenneth Sandy, her daughter and best friend, Jennifer Cooper, son-in-law, Titus Cooper, granddaughter, Margaret Ellen Cooper, and mother, Ginger. She is preceded in death by her father, George, and brother Richard "Rick" Taylor.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (



You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at

www.stoverfuneralhome.com



Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Sandy.

Ellen Marie Sandy, 63, of Strasburg, VA passed away peacefully at her home, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, surrounded by her family, after bravely battling multiple myeloma for almost five years.A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Antioch Church of the Brethren in Woodstock, VA at 11am (nursery will be provided), with a reception following.Ellen was born on April 28, 1956 in Washington, DC to George C. and Mary V."Ginger" Taylor. She grew up in South Lawn, MD and Oxon Hill, MD before moving to Shenandoah County when she was fourteen. She was a graduate of Strasburg High School and earned her Associates Degree at Lord Fairfax Community College.Ellen touched the lives of many through her love and extensive knowledge of animals, gardening, and anything related to wildlife and nature. When she moved to the country, she became a self-taught horsewoman who raised everything from raccoons to snakes, and then carried her love for animals into adulthood, raising horses, African Grey parrots, and English and French bulldogs with her family. She was one of the first members of the Shenandoah County 4-H Horse and Pony Club and then became a 4-H club leader as well as a community dog obedience instructor. She has brought happiness to many families through her 'Sandy Lane' bulldogs and involvement with animal rescue. Ellen loved her family, friends, and her animals more than anything in the world and had a generous heart of gold that will never be equaled. She will be remembered for her kind soul, courageous spirit, and infectious personality that always loved a good laugh (or prank).Ellen is survived by her husband and soulmate of 42 years, Kenneth Sandy, her daughter and best friend, Jennifer Cooper, son-in-law, Titus Cooper, granddaughter, Margaret Ellen Cooper, and mother, Ginger. She is preceded in death by her father, George, and brother Richard "Rick" Taylor.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation ( www.mmrf.org ) P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241 or Luke's Backpack ( www.svlm.org ) c/o Shenandoah Valley Lutheran Ministries, Inc. P.O. Box 132 Toms Brook, VA 22660.You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online atStover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Sandy. Published in Northern Virginia Daily from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close