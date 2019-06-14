Elmer Charles Pilgrim, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, celebrated his homecoming Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
There to greet him were his parents, Samuel Clyde and Elizabeth Inez Custer Pilgrim; his brother, Richard Pilgrim; and his granddaughter, Juliette Roop.
Back keeping the home fires burning are his wife of 31 years, Mary K. Roop Pilgrim; five sons, Chuck E. Pilgrim of Roanoke, Virginia, Chris E. Pilgrim of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Samuel E. Pilgrim of Galax, Virginia, Joseph D. Roop and wife Sarah of Front Royal, and Bruce G. Pilgrim of Front Royal; daughter, Morgan E. Pilgrim; sister, Linda L. Pilgrim of Marion, Virginia; three grandchildren, Ivy, Reed and Clara; and three great grandchildren.
Mr. Pilgrim worked with the Union as a Cable Splicer for over 30 years with Verizon.
The family will receive friends 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Children's Wish Foundation International, 8615 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA 30350 or to Disabled Veterans National Foundation, P.O. Box 96648, Washington, DC 20090.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 14, 2019