Elmer Harold "Sappaw" Hicks, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on his birthday, July 17, 2020, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Services will be private.
Sap was born July 17, 1941, in Dickenson, Virginia, son of the late James Roy Hicks and Ona Lambert Hicks. He worked as a house painter for many years.
Surviving are a daughter Laura Maylena Hicks-Martin; two brothers Jerry David Hicks and Ralph Edmond Hicks; two sisters Sue Black Cornett and Barbara Hicks Large; two grandchildren Michael F. Higgins, III and Ryan Cody Martin; and 25 special nieces and nephews.
Sap was preceded in death by his parents; and five brothers Jimmy E. Hicks, Darrel Grey Hicks, Roy Wallace "Tucker" Hicks, John Marvin Hicks and Ira Dean Hicks.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.