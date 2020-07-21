1/1
Elmer Harold "Sappaw" Hicks
1941 - 2020
Elmer Harold "Sappaw" Hicks, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on his birthday, July 17, 2020, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Services will be private.

Sap was born July 17, 1941, in Dickenson, Virginia, son of the late James Roy Hicks and Ona Lambert Hicks. He worked as a house painter for many years.

Surviving are a daughter Laura Maylena Hicks-Martin; two brothers Jerry David Hicks and Ralph Edmond Hicks; two sisters Sue Black Cornett and Barbara Hicks Large; two grandchildren Michael F. Higgins, III and Ryan Cody Martin; and 25 special nieces and nephews.

Sap was preceded in death by his parents; and five brothers Jimmy E. Hicks, Darrel Grey Hicks, Roy Wallace "Tucker" Hicks, John Marvin Hicks and Ira Dean Hicks.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
July 21, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jennifer Merritt
Acquaintance
