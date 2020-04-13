Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Charlise (Stossel) Upchurch. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Elsie Charlise Stossel Upchurch, born: Nov 12, 1920, died: Apr 8, 2020, of non-coronavirus related illness.



She was predeceased by her husband, Norman H. Upchurch, and her parents, Charles and Louise Stossel.



She was a 1943 graduate of what is now Longwood University and earned her Masters at Columbia University. She taught in Ashland, VA before moving to Richmond, where she taught and was a guidance counselor at Westhampton Junior High. She was active in many organizations serving as President of Junior High Teachers Association, the League of Richmond Teachers, District C of the Virginia Education Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, an honorary Education Association and National President of the Longwood Alumnae Association. While gleaming through her documents and letters from past students, the descriptors such as role model, counselor, advisor, selfless service, dedication, and professional were prevalent. Other students related happy memories of Elsie as their teacher and mentor and the positive impact she had on their lives. From her late teens until her 90's, she was organist and choir director at churches - among those are Forest Hills Presbyterian, Westminster and River Road Presbyterian, and Second Baptist in Richmond. After she and her husband retired in the mid-1980, they returned to her parent's home place built in 1915, where she was born in Front Royal. There, she became active in the Presbyterian Church where she was a lifetime member serving as an Elder and chairman of the Christian Fellowship Committee. She was organist at Rockland Community Church and a member of the Garden Club of Warren County, serving as Treasurer, Recording Secretary, 1st Vice President, and President and for nine years, as chairman of Historic Garden Week.



Elsie began her philanthropy in 2011 with the largest donation at that time for the Norman H and Elsie Stossel Upchurch University Center at Longwood University, which was completed and dedicated October 2018. Elsie also funded a perpetual scholarship for Longwood. Her generosity benefited many organizations and she also made sizeable donations to Samuels Public Library and the new hospital in Front Royal. With her passing, Elsie's generosity and philanthropy continued with the donation of her home place and surrounding land to Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal and sizeable donations to two churches.



Because of the corona virus and safety, a private service was conducted at graveside.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



