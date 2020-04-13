Elsie Katharina "Nanny" Burner, 81, of Edinburg, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Consulate Health Care in Woodstock. Private graveside service will be held at Mt. Jackson Cemetery, Pastor Randy Whetzel will officiate. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Burner was born April 25, 1938 in Kitzingen, Germany, daughter of the late Maria Stack. She worked at Bo's Belly Barn (Interstate Shell) in Edinburg and formerly at the Mt. Jackson 7-11.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Burner; daughter, Pat Kuykendall and son, Mike Burner.
Elsie is survived by a daughter, Anna Davis of Woodstock; two sons, Ronnie Burner and wife Pam of Waynesboro and Robert "Poss" Burner of Mt. Jackson; numerous grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren, step great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter; daughter-in-law, Karen Burner of Mt. Jackson and brother-in-law, Nelson Burner of Luray.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060 or , 1622 E. Parham Road, Richmond, VA 23228.
Elsie loved flowers, canning, cooking holiday meals for the family and loved being around people. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg, VA.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 13, 2020