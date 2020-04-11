Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Marie (Richard) Haun. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Visitation 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Elsie Marie Richard Haun, 90, a resident of Toms Brook, VA passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home, Woodstock, VA.



In light of current restrictions on public gatherings, burial for Mrs. Haun will be conducted privately.



Guests may stop by Stover Funeral Home to view and sign the guest book on Sunday afternoon from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m.



Mrs. Haun was born in the Mt. Olive community of Shenandoah County, VA on March 21, 1930 a daughter of the late John Baxter and Odessa Loraine Bowman Richard. She was a member of the Round Hill Church of the Brethren. She was a homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mrs. Haun babysat numerous children who all knew her as Maw-maw. She was the former secretary of the Toms Brook Elementary school PTA, a girl scout leader, served as the pianist and Sunday school teacher at the Mt. Olive United Methodist Church and retired from the Virginian Truckstop where she worked as a waitress for 30 years.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Harry "Pete" Richard and a sister Lucy Hepner.



Survivors include her children, Judy Marie Martin of Strasburg, VA, John William "Billy" Haun (India) of Charlottesville, VA and Jo Ann Orndorff (Kenny) of Strasburg, VA; her grandchildren, John Marshall Winkfield (Shana), Katie Marie Shifflett (Matt), India Brooke Haun, James Michael Winkfield (Adriana) and Brittany Marie McElheny (Josh); her great-grandchildren, Jax, Cane, Carter, Camden, Penelope and Charlee; her special niece Debbie Miller (Mike) and special nephew Bubby (Evelyn) and a loving sister, Ellen Richard of Toms Brook, VA whom she raised as her own.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Skyline Terrace Nursing Home for all of the care and compassion extended to Mrs. Haun during her time there.



Memorials may be made to Round Hill Church of the Brethren, 639 Stickley Loop, Strasburg, VA 22657, or Special Love, Inc., 117 Youth Development Ct., Winchester, VA 22602.



The family ask that you share a memory and sign the guest register online at



Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Haun. Elsie Marie Richard Haun, 90, a resident of Toms Brook, VA passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home, Woodstock, VA.In light of current restrictions on public gatherings, burial for Mrs. Haun will be conducted privately.Guests may stop by Stover Funeral Home to view and sign the guest book on Sunday afternoon from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m.Mrs. Haun was born in the Mt. Olive community of Shenandoah County, VA on March 21, 1930 a daughter of the late John Baxter and Odessa Loraine Bowman Richard. She was a member of the Round Hill Church of the Brethren. She was a homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mrs. Haun babysat numerous children who all knew her as Maw-maw. She was the former secretary of the Toms Brook Elementary school PTA, a girl scout leader, served as the pianist and Sunday school teacher at the Mt. Olive United Methodist Church and retired from the Virginian Truckstop where she worked as a waitress for 30 years.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Harry "Pete" Richard and a sister Lucy Hepner.Survivors include her children, Judy Marie Martin of Strasburg, VA, John William "Billy" Haun (India) of Charlottesville, VA and Jo Ann Orndorff (Kenny) of Strasburg, VA; her grandchildren, John Marshall Winkfield (Shana), Katie Marie Shifflett (Matt), India Brooke Haun, James Michael Winkfield (Adriana) and Brittany Marie McElheny (Josh); her great-grandchildren, Jax, Cane, Carter, Camden, Penelope and Charlee; her special niece Debbie Miller (Mike) and special nephew Bubby (Evelyn) and a loving sister, Ellen Richard of Toms Brook, VA whom she raised as her own.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Skyline Terrace Nursing Home for all of the care and compassion extended to Mrs. Haun during her time there.Memorials may be made to Round Hill Church of the Brethren, 639 Stickley Loop, Strasburg, VA 22657, or Special Love, Inc., 117 Youth Development Ct., Winchester, VA 22602.The family ask that you share a memory and sign the guest register online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Haun. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close