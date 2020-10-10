Elsie Hook Stickley, 75, of Winchester, VA, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She passed at the Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by her husband and three daughters.
A native of Winchester, Elsie was the daughter of the late Lester Bruce Hook and Lillie Mae Burchell Hook born on October 6, 1945. After graduating from James Wood High School in 1964, she then attended James Madison College completing a degree in education in 1968. She then went on to a full and dedicated 31year career as a middle school teacher in Shenandoah County, VA. Elsie was passionate about teaching her students and was never without a book in hand. It was only fitting that her retirement included a part time job working at the circulation desk of the Handley Regional Library. An educator at heart, she was a member of the Shenandoah County Retired Teacher Association and maintained her friendships through Tuesday morning breakfasts with her closest fellow teachers.
Elsie was a longtime member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, where she served on numerous committees and helped teach the adult Sunday School class. Through the years she enjoyed duckpin bowling, softball, traveling, reading, crossword puzzles and hosting large family gatherings.
Elsie married Gerald W. Stickley on December 31, 1970 in Winchester. Her pride and joy were their three daughters and families. Elsie particularly loved to spoil her grandchildren with sweets, treats, and surprises. She never showed up without her sunglasses and a diet coke and was always willing to garden, work in the yard, and even mow the grass.
Along with her husband, Gerald, she is survived by her three daughters, Stacey Stickley (Mark Roy) of Frederick County, Aimee M. Hoffmann (Mark) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, and Jennifer S. Newlin (Chris) of Midlothian, VA; four sisters, Judy L. Kretzer of Williamsport, MD, Joan A. Schmidt of Winchester, VA, Virginia R. Null of Berryville, VA, and Sheila E. Verts of Winchester; a brother, Lester B Hook, Jr. of Gore, VA, and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, James F. Hook, of Winchester.
We will miss her quiet spirit and quick wit.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
An outdoor funeral service (with rain accommodations) will be held on Monday, October 12 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church with Rev. Kathleen Haynes and Rev. Victor Gomez officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olive United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to CCAP, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, or the Adult Care Center in Winchester, VA.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com