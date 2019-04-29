Elwood Funkhouser, 96, of Jerome, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at Jerome. Pastor Jeff May will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Funkhouser was born December 9, 1922 in Jerome, son of the Late Staylor D. Funkhouser and Maisie Moomaw Funkhouser.
He was a 1942 graduate of Triplett High School and a life long farmer. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where he served as deacon, council member, Sunday School secretary, property committee, sexton and trustee.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Rinker Funkhouser and sister, Marjorie Dellinger.
He is survived by his son, Allen Eugene Funkhouser and wife Patricia of Mineral, VA; daughter, Sharon K. Cook and husband Roger of Woodstock, VA; sister, Beatrice Beveridge of Woodstock; brother, Clifton E. Funkhouser of Kearneysville, WV; and three grandsons, Stephen Funkhouser, Brian Funkhouser and Austin Funkhouser.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Funkhouser, Brian Funkhouser, Austin Funkhouser, Larry Specht, David Rinker and Ronnie Miller.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Bowmans Crossing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street #405, Winchester, VA 22601 or St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 4109 Jerome Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
