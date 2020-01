Emily LaMar Bowman Hood, 82, of Timberville, VA passed away January 4, 2020 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.Emily was born April 22, 1937 in Edinburg, and was a daughter of the late Elmer and Frankie Good Bowman.On March 23, 1958 she married Charles Edwin Hood, who preceded her in death October 16, 2009.A homemaker since marrying, she spent many years helping to operate a ministry, "Pioneer Outreach" with her friend, Linda Weaver Hull. This ministry was devoted to helping Ex-Jehovah's Witnesses.Surviving are two daughters, Michelle Law of Harrisonburg, Alicia Lellock and husband David of Middletown; one son, Christopher Bowman Hood of Harrisonburg; one grandson, Corey Law of Harrisonburg; one sister, Jeri Wakeman of Edinburg; honorary daughter, Betty Newberry of Ruther Glen.One sister, Vera Bowman Reeley, and two brothers, Earl Bowman and Don Bowman, preceded her in death.The body was cremated. A memorial service will be held later in the Spring.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Food Bank, 96 Laurel Hill Rd, Verona, VA 24482; or a local food bank of one's choice.Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.