Emily Jeanette Brummitt, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, died on September 19, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.
Jeanette was born on September 23, 1941 in West Virginia to Radford and Nancy Saylor. She was the third child of seven children: Betty, Jerry, James, Radford, Curtis, and Nancy. She moved to Maryland in 1970 where she worked as a housekeeper at Prince George's Hospital. In 1978, she married her husband Eugene and eventually settled in Virginia. She worked at the Fairfax and Southerlands Nursing Centers until she retired. Jeanette spent the last 25 years living in the quiet mountains of Front Royal among the black bears and deer. Until the end, Jeanette worked hard to care for her family and cherished phone calls and visits from those she loved.
Jeanette will be remembered for her unstoppable grit, loving heart, and sharp sense of humor. As one of seven siblings raised in the Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia, she survived the hardships of poverty and deeply understood the value of family and human connection. As a youngster, she once stowed away on a city bus to Logan, WV to surprise her mother who was traveling to work. This day would last as one of her favorites as, once discovered by her mother, she was taken to a store to buy a new dress and spent the day out on the town, a rare occurrence for a child from the mountain hollers. Jeanette cherished these simple memories of time spent with family as, in the end, that is all that truly matters.
Jeanette is survived by her loving husband of 42 years Eugene Brummitt of Front Royal, VA; daughters Angela Cook (Wayne) of Prince Frederick, MD and Lisa Saylor of North Carolina; and grandchildren Dawn Smith (Paul) of Ellicott City, MD; Cathy Sutton (Joe) of Saint Leonard, MD; Dana Sillers of Prince Frederick, MD; Andrew Himmelfarb (Melissa) of Reisterstown, MD; Emma Cook (Tommy) of Cornelius, NC; and Bradley Cook (Nicole) of Lusby, MD. She was also a proud great grandmother of 10 and a great great grandmother of 1.
Friends and family will gather for a private Celebration of Life ceremony on Friday, October 9, 2020.
