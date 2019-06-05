|
|
|
|
Calling hours
View Map
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Friendship Chapel Cemetery
Emily Ruth Madagan Franklin, 92, formerly of Stephens City, VA, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Heritage Hall in Front Royal, VA.
She was born August 1, 1926, the daughter of George E. and Hadie Frances Mills Madagan.
She married Charles Albert Franklin February 17, 1942 in Hagerstown, MD. He preceded her in death August 6, 1985.
Emily was a member of the Stephens City Women of the Moose, Winchester Eagles Club, the VFW, the American Legion, the Red Hatters Lunch Club, and she attended the First Assembly of God Church in Front Royal.
Surviving her are her children, Charles Edward âTeddyã Franklin (Melinda Faye) of Front Royal, Emily Jane McGill (Billy Joe) of Stephens City, Diane Marie Franklin of Stephens City, and Carol Jean Henry (Alvin) of Myrtle Beach, SC; brothers, Roy Charles Madagan of Middletown, VA and John W. Madagan Sr. of Florida; 11 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and 13 great great grandchildren.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, James Albert Franklin; six brothers, Stuart Madagan, John E. Madagan, Patrick Madagan, George Madagan, James Madagan, and Robert Madagan; and five sisters, Virginia Ninnenger, Marie Carter, Dorothy Clark, Ida Musser, and Phyllis Athey.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home in Stephens City.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 in Friendship Chapel Cemetery, Stephens City with the Rev. Dottie Holden officiating.
Pallbearers will be Charles âRustyã Franklin, Jeffrey Franklin, Kellly Franklin, Jody McGill, Billy Knight, and Bobby Esteppe.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Hall, Activities Fund, 400 West Strasburg Road, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 5, 2019
|
|
|
|