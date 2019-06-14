Emma Martha Brummet Smith, 84, of Mt Jackson, VA, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Center in Winchester, VA surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Valley Funeral Chapel in Edinburg, VA with Pastor Matthew Diehl officiating.
Emma was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Mt. Jackson, VA.
Emma retired from Shenandoah Memorial Hospital's dietary department after 11 years of service.
She was born March 5, 1935 in Baltimore, MD, daughter of the late Martha Brummet.
In addition to the mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Smith; sisters, Ruth Altvater and husband Dave, and Freda Chilcoat, sister-in-law, Sharon Brummet; brothers, John Brummet and Dillard Brummet; and long-time companion Jim Wilson.
Emma was survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Earl Smith II (Sharon) of Mt. Jackson and Jackie Smith of Glen Burnie, MD; eight grandchildren, Emmet Smith, Callie Smith Hayes, Stephen Smith, Shawn Smith, Adrienne Smith, Jennifer Perry, Kimberly Dorman, and William Mowery; 10 great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter. Emma is also survived by her loving brother, Walter Brummet; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Emma will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family requests, that in lieu of flower, donations be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice Center, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA. 22601 or Mt. Jackson Fire and Rescue Dept., P.O. Box 251, Mt. Jackson, Va. 22842.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 14, 2019