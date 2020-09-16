Erica Renee "Peaches" Clater, 26, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in her home.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 18 at 6:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will be private.
Erica was born February 24, 1994, in Front Royal daughter of the late Eric Franklin Clater and Tina R. Airhart of Front Royal. She was a 2012 graduate of Luray High School and a former employee of the Element in Front Royal.
Surviving with her mother are her maternal grandmother Catherine Jeanette Stacey of Front Royal; paternal grandparents Ernest and Yvonne Clater of Front Royal; step-dad Brian L. Seal of Sussex; two brothers James Tyler Clater of Front Royal and Steven D. Seal, Jr. of Stanley; one sister Krysten L. Seal of Front Royal; uncle Anthony Wayne Airhart and aunt Maureen Airhart of Front Royal; paternal aunt Tracy Clater Colby; special cousin T.J. Airhart and Alaina; cousins Leslie Crimes and Page Estes; special nieces and nephews Aryauna Clater, Landon Clater, Jaeleigh Seal, Cash Green, Elliott Seal, Laila A. Airhart and Taylor Layne; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
Erica was preceded in death by her father Eric Clater; maternal grandfather James William Airhart; paternal grandmother Loretta M. Clater.
The family will receive friends following the service on Friday until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
