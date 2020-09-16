1/1
Erica Renee "Peaches" Clater
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erica Renee "Peaches" Clater, 26, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in her home.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 18 at 6:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will be private.

Erica was born February 24, 1994, in Front Royal daughter of the late Eric Franklin Clater and Tina R. Airhart of Front Royal. She was a 2012 graduate of Luray High School and a former employee of the Element in Front Royal.

Surviving with her mother are her maternal grandmother Catherine Jeanette Stacey of Front Royal; paternal grandparents Ernest and Yvonne Clater of Front Royal; step-dad Brian L. Seal of Sussex; two brothers James Tyler Clater of Front Royal and Steven D. Seal, Jr. of Stanley; one sister Krysten L. Seal of Front Royal; uncle Anthony Wayne Airhart and aunt Maureen Airhart of Front Royal; paternal aunt Tracy Clater Colby; special cousin T.J. Airhart and Alaina; cousins Leslie Crimes and Page Estes; special nieces and nephews Aryauna Clater, Landon Clater, Jaeleigh Seal, Cash Green, Elliott Seal, Laila A. Airhart and Taylor Layne; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

Erica was preceded in death by her father Eric Clater; maternal grandfather James William Airhart; paternal grandmother Loretta M. Clater.

The family will receive friends following the service on Friday until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved