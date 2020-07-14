

Ernest August "Ernie" Barchers, Jr., 94, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, formerly of Rockville, Maryland, went to be with his Lord on July 9, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.



Ernie was born January 26, 1926 to Ernest August and Mary Ann Eppler Barchers on a farm near Fulton, Missouri. Economic tragedy compelled his family to move to Washington, DC when his father took a government job during the administration of President Roosevelt. Ernie enlisted in the United States Navy in 1943 following the United States entrance into the Second World War. He honorably served our country in the US Navy and Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean War. He saw action in both the European and Pacific theaters during World War II having been at both Normandy on D-Day and the battle of Iwo Jima, and later served in China during the US occupation following the Japanese defeat. After marrying and starting a family, Ernie attended Southeastern University, Washington, DC part-time while working full-time and earned a degree in Accounting.



Ernie married Norma Faye (Lunceford) Barchers on May 1, 1948 in Browningsville, Maryland. They established a home in Wheaton, MD where they started a family and later moved to a larger house in Rockville, MD. Ernie began his work life first in Giant Food Stores before securing federal employment in the General Accounting Office. He continued part-time employment with Giant and eventually moved over to Safeway. He retired in 1981 from federal government service with his last employment with the Defense Mapping Command (the former Army Map Service) in Carderock, MD. Upon retirement, Ernie and Norma left the confines of city life as he realized his dream of living near the mountains and chose Berkeley Springs in rural Morgan County, West Virginia to put down new roots.



Ernie is survived by his wife of 72 years, Norma; his children, Steven Douglas (with husband Frank Kane) of Cape Coral, FL, Ronald Lee (with wife Patricia Shipe Barchers) of Port Republic, MD, and Joy Elaine Barchers Carter (with husband Michael Carter) of Berkeley Springs, WV; grandsons, Erick Barchers of Port Republic, MD, Matthew Carter of Dunwoody, GA, Christopher Carter of Bloomington, IN, Aaron Barchers of Saint Leonard, MD, Sean Barchers of Front Royal, VA, Brian Carter of Broadway, VA, Kyle Barchers of Huntingtown, MD, and Mark Carter of Marietta, OH; great granddaughters, Chloe Carter, Abigail Carter, Eliana Carter, all of Hummelstown, PA, and Kylee Barchers of Huntingtown, MD. He is also survived by his older sister, Irene Wilkinson of Shrewsbury, PA, younger brother, Billy of Virginia Beach, VA as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Ernie was predeceased by his mother and father, and his brothers, Earl, Max, Bobby and Richard.



Ernie was most recently a member of the Winchester Church of God, Winchester, VA where he once served on the Pastor's Advisory Council and as a member of the choir. He was a dedicated community volunteer having served as past President of the South Morgan County (WV) Volunteer Fire Department. Ernie previously served as Treasurer/Finance Director for Faith in God Chapel in Berkeley Springs, WV and Halpine Baptist Church, Rockville, MD.



Ernie enjoyed singing, gardening, watching his grandsons' ball games, chatting with people, and playing cards with good friends.

A memorial service is planned for an undetermined future date at Winchester Church of God in Winchester, Virginia. Mr. Barchers body was donated to West Virginia University School of Medicine for the advancement of medical research and the training of future doctors.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Ernie's memory to Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.

