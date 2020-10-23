Erol Carlton "Buckshot" Beeler, 76, a resident of the Lebanon Church community passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Blue Ridge Hospice In-Patient Care Center, Winchester, VA.
A funeral service for Mr. Beeler will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. Wayne Racey officiating. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Church Cemetery.
Mr. Beeler was born in the Lebanon Church community on July 8, 1944 a son of the late Julius Hopewell and Freddie Louise Himelright Beeler. He was a member of the Laurel Hill Christian Church. Mr. Beeler retired from Avtex and then worked for the Maurertown Co-op for many years. "Buckshot" was part of the morning group at Graden Market and loved going to auctions. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his world.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three siblings Margaret Louise "Peggy" McDonald, Jean Walker and Ruthetta Smith.
Survivors include his loving wife LaRue Beeler of Lebanon Church, VA; his two daughters Brenda Beeler of Strasburg, VA and Sandra Goldsmith of Stephens City, VA; his grandchildren Wesley Conley, Jessica Rice, David Watson, Lindsey Goldsmith and Rebecca Riffey; his great grandchildren Jonathan Conley, Christopher Conley, Anna Conley, Sarah Conley, Mary Jane Conley, Zackary Rice and Clara Riffey; his siblings Mae Katherine Barrick of Lebanon Church, VA, Julia Opal Heishman of Strasburg, VA, Hazel Brown of Broadway, VA along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends that will miss him dearly.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Conley, David Watson, William "Billy" Barrick, Robert "Bobby" Quick, Paul Brown, Jr., Gary Wayne Smith, Ray Heishman, Jr., Steven Smith, Dave Barrick and Jamie Brown.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or the Star Tannery Vol. Rescue Squad, 950 Brill Road, Star Tannery, VA 22654.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Erol Beeler.