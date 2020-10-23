1/1
Erol Carlton "Buckshot" Beeler
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Erol Carlton "Buckshot" Beeler, 76, a resident of the Lebanon Church community passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Blue Ridge Hospice In-Patient Care Center, Winchester, VA.

A funeral service for Mr. Beeler will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. Wayne Racey officiating. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Church Cemetery.

Mr. Beeler was born in the Lebanon Church community on July 8, 1944 a son of the late Julius Hopewell and Freddie Louise Himelright Beeler. He was a member of the Laurel Hill Christian Church. Mr. Beeler retired from Avtex and then worked for the Maurertown Co-op for many years. "Buckshot" was part of the morning group at Graden Market and loved going to auctions. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his world.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three siblings Margaret Louise "Peggy" McDonald, Jean Walker and Ruthetta Smith.

Survivors include his loving wife LaRue Beeler of Lebanon Church, VA; his two daughters Brenda Beeler of Strasburg, VA and Sandra Goldsmith of Stephens City, VA; his grandchildren Wesley Conley, Jessica Rice, David Watson, Lindsey Goldsmith and Rebecca Riffey; his great grandchildren Jonathan Conley, Christopher Conley, Anna Conley, Sarah Conley, Mary Jane Conley, Zackary Rice and Clara Riffey; his siblings Mae Katherine Barrick of Lebanon Church, VA, Julia Opal Heishman of Strasburg, VA, Hazel Brown of Broadway, VA along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends that will miss him dearly.

Pallbearers will be Wesley Conley, David Watson, William "Billy" Barrick, Robert "Bobby" Quick, Paul Brown, Jr., Gary Wayne Smith, Ray Heishman, Jr., Steven Smith, Dave Barrick and Jamie Brown.

The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 6-8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or the Star Tannery Vol. Rescue Squad, 950 Brill Road, Star Tannery, VA 22654.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Erol Beeler.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved