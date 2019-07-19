Esperanza Abreu, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Abreu was born December 13, 1940 in Havana, Cuba to the late Manuel Hevia and Delia Garcia Fernandez.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Santiago Abreu.
Survivors include three daughters, Dalia Abreu (Nick), Magali Marion (James), and Kelly Nichols (Steven); two sons, Santiago Abreu (Phyllis) and Ricardo Abreu (Ann); two brothers, Luis Hevia and Reinaldo Hevia; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 19, 2019