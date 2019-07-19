Northern Virginia Daily

Esperanza (Fernandez) Abreu (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
22630
(540)-635-2773
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
Obituary
Esperanza Abreu, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Abreu was born December 13, 1940 in Havana, Cuba to the late Manuel Hevia and Delia Garcia Fernandez.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Santiago Abreu.

Survivors include three daughters, Dalia Abreu (Nick), Magali Marion (James), and Kelly Nichols (Steven); two sons, Santiago Abreu (Phyllis) and Ricardo Abreu (Ann); two brothers, Luis Hevia and Reinaldo Hevia; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 19, 2019
