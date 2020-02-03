

Estelle Good Robinson, 94, died peacefully at her home in Luray, Virginia on January 31, 2020. Mrs. Robinson was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 15, 1926, the daughter of Marie and Ali David Good. She first came to Virginia to attend Madison College (now James Madison University) in Harrisonburg when she was 15 years old. After graduating from Madison in 1945 and pursuing a master's degree in Education, she married Joshua L. Robinson of Luray in 1946 at Hillel House in Charlottesville, Virginia. She and Judge Robinson were married for over 70 years until his death in 2017.



Teaching and reading were her passions, and she always had an editor's eye for detail. As a young woman, she was a technical editor at the Langley Field research facility of NACA, the predecessor of NASAäthe ideal job for her because of her keen intellect and love of language. Coaching and tutoring high school students over the years brought her great joy.



Mrs. Robinson was a warm and gracious woman who relished sharing stories with everyone she met, but most of all, she was dedicated to her family and always took tremendous pride in their accomplishments.



Her Jewish faith was central to her life. She began her service to Beth El Congregation in Harrisonburg as a Sunday school teacher while still in college and served the Congregation in many roles throughout her life.



Survivors include her two children, Carol Sue Robinson Schepp and husband Louis of New York, and Eliot William Robinson and wife Liane Schleifer of Atlanta; three grandchildren, Adam Robinson Gorlovsky-Schepp and wife Jeanie of Boston, Caren Robinson Schepp Ieraci and husband Rocco of Pittsburgh, and David Benjamin Robinson of Ann Arbor, Michigan; great-grandson, Jacob A. Gorlovsky-Schepp of Boston; and her niece, Starr Robinson Johnson of Luray, as well as numerous other beloved nieces and nephews. Mrs. Robinson's recent years were eased by the loving care of her devoted family friend of over 55 years, Patricia Carter Taylor; Penny Good; and other wonderful caregivers.



Mrs. Robinson's funeral service will be at Congregation Beth El, 830 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg on Monday, February 3, at 3 p.m., followed by burial at Beth El Cemetery on Old Furnace Road. The family will receive visitors at 30 Highland Court in Luray from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, February 5 and 6.



The family requests that donations be made to the Page Public Library or a .



May her memory be for a blessing.