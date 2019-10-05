Ester Jean Benjamin, 74, of Woodstock, VA, passed on to be with the Lord Jehovah on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
A memorial service for Mrs. Benjamin will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Stover Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in the Hampton Cemetery, Star Tannery, VA.
Ester Jean Grubbs was born on March 29, 1945 and was married to David Carrol Benjamin (deceased) in 1965. Ester Jean was a dedicated wife, mother and sibling that loved flowers, butterflies and hummingbirds. As Mom has moved from this body, her spirit of love and care for her family and friends will live on through memories of her and by all that her soul touched.
She is survived by her mother Wanda Jean Grubbs, two sons William Craig Benjamin of Woodstock, VA and Jason Edward McConnell of Cumming GA; her three granddaughters Brooke Ann, Allie Lynn and Kylie Hope; and her sisters Helen Graves and Dianna Plaugher.
Memorials may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Benjamin.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 5, 2019