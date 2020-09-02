Ethel Lucille Stine Hunsicker passed away August 30, 2020 in Peachtree City, Georgia. Formerly of McDonough, GA, since 2009 she had resided at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living in Peachtree City, Georgia.Born Ethel Lucille Stine, in Star Tannery, Virginia, on July 24, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Allen Jr. and Elizabeth Lupton Stine.In 1934 Ethel moved with her family to Toms Brook, Virginia and was a 1939 graduate of the first Toms Brook high school class, and then a 1941 graduate of the Strayer Business College in Washington, DC. She worked with the Finance Division of the War Department until 1944.Ethel was married to Ralph W Hunsicker on May 22 1944. After Ralph's discharge from the US Army, they eventually moved to McDonough, Georgia in 1950. She retired from the Georgia Department of Agriculture, where she worked as a secretary, in 1987. Ethel was a member of the Mt Bethel United Methodist Church in McDonough (Ola Community) since 1951.She was preceded in death by her late husband, Ralph, on Dec 7, 1998.Ethel is survived by daughter, Elizabeth Gardner (and husband Charles) and two sons Douglas (and wife Millicent) and Kerry (and wife Kay). She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. In addition, Ethel is survived by her sister Dorothy Ritenour of Woodstock, VA.She was preceded in death by her older sister, Mary Virginia Keiper and her next younger sister, Francis Ann Walker.Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family at Mt Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, McDonough, Georgia with Ethel's Grandson, the Rev. Joshua Hunsicker officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions can be made to Mt Bethel United Methodist Church at 992 Mt Bethel Rd, McDonough, Georgia 30252 (770-954-1194).The arrangements are in the care of Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, Georgia.