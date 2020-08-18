Ethel Mae Viar, 84, of Edinburg, VA passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Viewing will be at Heishman Funeral Home in Edinburg, VA from 9:30 10:30 a.m. with graveside services at First Church at Columbia Furnace in Edinburg, VA at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Pastor Larry Cook will officiate.
Mrs. Viar was born June 27, 1936 to the late Walter Jasper Spencer and Edna Mae Hunt in Nelson County, VA.
Ethel's two passions in her life were God and her family. Known as Nanny to everyone she will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
She is survived by her six children; Teresa Miller of Edinburg, Wayne Viar and wife, Karen of Edinburg, Dennis Viar and wife, Betty of Woodbridge, Debbie Funkhouser and husband, Darryl of Toms Brook, Susan Baker and husband, Gary of Toms Brook, and Lorie Sharp and long time partner, Earl of Winchester; Grandchildren, Chrystal Ponn, John Miller III, Jamie Miller, Jeremy Viar, Amber Holzbauer, Candice Ritchie, Dennis Viar, Jr., Shlease Holsenbach, Devon Funkhouser, Danielle Moore, Darryl Funkhouser, Jr., Anthony Baker, Ryan Gheen, and Carmen Sharp; 30 great grandchildren; 11 great great grandchildren. Also, a niece, Joanne Cooksey of Woodstock that she had a special bond with, and numerous other nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Houston Lee Viar, married 62 years, one sister, Frances Spencer Hunt, and one brother, John Henry Spencer.
The family would like to send out a special thank you to Blue Ridge Hospice for the support and continued care of Ethel.
In remembrance of Ethel, those who wish may make contributions to Valley Gospel Church, PO Box 201 Maurertown, 22644; Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St. Winchester 22601; and/or First Church of Columbia Furnace, 302 Back Rd Edinburg, 22824.
Pallbearers: Deryk Runion, Jeremy Viar, Dennis Viar, Jr., Darryl Funkhouser, Jr., Anthony Baker, and Brayden Taylor.
Honorary Pallbearers: John Miller III, Jeremy Wyatt Viar, Brayden Ritchie, Anthony Moore, Jr., Jamie Miller, and Landon Gheen.
