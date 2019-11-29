

Etta May (Vonne) Enger, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia went to our Lord and Savior on Thursday, 21 November, 2019, losing her battle with Alzheimer's.



Born on May 27, 1927 in Champagne, Illinois she was the daughter of the late Bertha Brabetz and Harry VonHolten. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years of marriage, Mark R. Enger, their children, Michael R. Enger, Debra Jo Foster, Mark Enger, James Enger; grandchildren Holly Enger, Sara Hawker, Essex Logan and Summer Enger, great-grandson Conner Enger, her sister Anna Belle Conrad, and two nieces Dawn Williams and Cassy Renolds. She was proceeded in death by a son, Phillip Enger, two grandsons Joshua Enger and Warren Foster.



Vonne loved doing volunteer community work with the Clifton Community Woman's Club and Friends of Fairfax Station. She retired as the Advertising Art Director at The Journal Newspaper. Then became active with her church, Good Shepard Lutheran.



The family extends a special thanks to the care providers at Shenandoah Senior Living and Blue Ridge Hospice for all their loving care.



In Lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to and Blue Ridge Hospice.



Memorial service will be held at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, Front Royal, VA on December 3, 2019 at 11:00 following with a meal and celebration of life.

