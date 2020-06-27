Eugene Gene Baltimore
1957 - 2020
Eugene Gene Baltimore, 62, of Woodstock, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Mr. Baltimore was born July 18, 1957 in Virginia, son of the late Gene Jordan and Shelby Baltimore Brown. He was a 1977 graduate of Handley High School in Winchester and a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Woodstock. He formerly worked at Pollywog in Strasburg and Woodstock.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Jackson Baltimore; daughter, Mya D.J. Baltimore of Woodstock; sister, Alice Baltimore of Texas and brother, Larry Ferguson of Florida.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Valley Funeral Service, re: Eugene Baltimore Burial Fund, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home, Woodstock.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
