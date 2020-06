Eugene Gene Baltimore, 62, of Woodstock, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Mr. Baltimore was born July 18, 1957 in Virginia, son of the late Gene Jordan and Shelby Baltimore Brown. He was a 1977 graduate of Handley High School in Winchester and a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Woodstock. He formerly worked at Pollywog in Strasburg and Woodstock.He is survived by his wife, Deborah Jackson Baltimore; daughter, Mya D.J. Baltimore of Woodstock; sister, Alice Baltimore of Texas and brother, Larry Ferguson of Florida.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Valley Funeral Service, re: Eugene Baltimore Burial Fund, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home, Woodstock.