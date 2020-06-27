Eugene Gene Baltimore, 62, of Woodstock, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Baltimore was born July 18, 1957 in Virginia, son of the late Gene Jordan and Shelby Baltimore Brown. He was a 1977 graduate of Handley High School in Winchester and a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Woodstock. He formerly worked at Pollywog in Strasburg and Woodstock.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Jackson Baltimore; daughter, Mya D.J. Baltimore of Woodstock; sister, Alice Baltimore of Texas and brother, Larry Ferguson of Florida.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Valley Funeral Service, re: Eugene Baltimore Burial Fund, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home, Woodstock.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 27, 2020.