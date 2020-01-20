Eugene Oliver White, 101, of Boyce, VA passed away at Rose Hill Health and Rehab in Berryville, VA, on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Eugene was born August 14, 1918 in Frederick County, VA, the son of the late Harry Oliver and Anna Corinne Mumaw White.
He served in the US Navy.
He was a farmer his entire life and also worked at ABEX, American Woodmark, and painting houses.
He attended Living Water United Brethren Church. Eugene loved to garden and was a self-taught musician, playing the guitar and harmonica, often simultaneously, and also the fiddle.
He married Mary Elizabeth Miller on May 12, 1951 in Frederick County. She preceded him in death in 1979.
Eugene is survived by his sons, Courtney Eugene White (Elaine) of Winchester, and Clark Dennis White, of Boyce; a sister, Ida Marguerite Clare, of St. Petersburg, FL, who is 99 years old; two grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Nazworth (Keith) of Falling Waters, WV and Natalie Ann White of Winchester; and two great grandsons, Ian and Isaac Nazworth.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Stephens City with the Rev. Mike Dean officiating.
Burial will follow at the Greenhill Cemetery, Stephens City.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Harvey Collins, Frank Ritter and Garland Jenkins.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 20, 2020