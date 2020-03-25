Eugenia Kay "Muggy" Biller, 67, a resident of Toms Brook, VA passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at her residence.
A celebration of life for Mrs. Biller is being planned for a later date.
Mrs. Biller was born in Shenandoah County, VA on February 13, 1953. She was a former employee of LSC in Strasburg, VA where she worked as a packaging clerk. She was preceded in death by her mother Catherine Dudley.
Survivors include her loving husband Gary Allen Biller; one son Russell Biller (Larry Carneal); three daughters, Sandra Schwarz (Jeff), Susan Leap (Ray) and Samantha Bryant; six grandchildren; three sisters and her father Everett Burner.
