A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Woodstock, VA with the Very Reverend Pastor Michael Dobbins officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Strasburg.
If you prefer, you may view the funeral mass live online as it will be available at the following link https://boxcast.tv/view/august-3rd-2020-taylor-funeral--11am-262934
Mrs. Taylor was born in Edinburg, VA on April 16, 1930 a daughter of the late Benjamin Eli Lambert and Sada Coffman Lambert.
She was a 1948 graduate of Woodstock High School and attended Shenandoah Business College. She was employed 26 years with Shenandoah County Public Schools as a Secretary at Strasburg Elementary School, Strasburg Middle School and retired at Signal Knob Middle School in 1993.
Mrs. Taylor served her community as President of the Parent Teacher Association and as a Girl Scout Leader. She served on the Strasburg Town Council, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors, and the State Building Code Technical Review Board.
She was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Woodstock, Virginia, where she faithfully served as a Lector, as a member of the Finance Council, the Knights of Columbus Ladies, Legion of Mary Auxiliary, and St. John Bosco Catholic Outreach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn Neff, Emma Belle Cooley and brother Joseph Lambert.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by her husband John E. Taylor, of Woodstock, Virginia, her children Bernice Rowan and husband the late Fred Rowan of Winchester, Timothy Taylor and wife Rhonda of Strasburg, Barbara Johnson and husband Mark of Clearbrook, Mary Beth Price and husband Thomas of Strasburg, and Cecilia Linn and husband Jim of Wadsworth, Illinois. Her grandchildren Andy Rowan, John Rowan, Sarah Rowan Johnson, Jessica Rowan Vest, Rachel Taylor, Laura Taylor, Eric Johnson, Joshua Price, Jonathan Price, Jimmy Linn and Eleanor Linn. Great grandchildren Hunter Rowan, Jake Rowan, Belle Rowan, Rowan Johnson, Rex Johnson, Sada Vest, Stearnes Vest, Chelsea Price, Amelia Price, Brynn Lebrecht-Price, Mason Combs, and Addy Combs.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home in Strasburg on Saturday evening from 6-8 p.m.
The family will also receive friends on Sunday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Woodstock with a Rosary Service beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Mike Johnson, Brian Vest, Joshua Price, Jonathan Price, Eric Johnson and Jimmy Linn.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 315 N. Main Street, Woodstock, Virginia, 22664.
