1/
Eunice Allene (Lambert) Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eunice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Woodstock, VA with the Very Reverend Pastor Michael Dobbins officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Strasburg.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her Husband John E. Taylor of Woodstock, VA, children Bernice Rowan and husband the late Fred Rowan of Winchester, Timothy Taylor and wife Rhonda of Strasburg, Barbara Johnson and husband Mark of Clearbrook, Mary Beth Price and husband Thomas of Strasburg, and Cecilia Linn and husband Jim of Wadsworth, Illinois. Her grandchildren Andy Rowan, John Rowan, Sarah Rowan Johnson, Jessica Rowan Vest, Rachel Taylor, Laura Taylor, Eric Johnson, Joshua Price, Jonathan Price, Jimmy Linn and Eleanor Linn. Great grandchildren Hunter Rowan, Jake Rowan, Belle Rowan, Rowan Johnson, Rex Johnson, Sada Vest, Stearnes Vest, Chelsea Price, Amelia Price, Brynn Lebrecht-Price, Mason Combs, and Addy Combs. She is also survived by one sister Louise Garman of Woodstock, VA.

The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home in Strasburg on Saturday evening from 6-8 p.m.

The family will also receive friends on Sunday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Woodstock with a Rosary Service beginning at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 315 N. Main Street, Woodstock, Virginia, 22664.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Eunice Taylor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
Send Flowers
AUG
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
2
Rosary
06:00 PM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 31, 2020
Taylor family - My deepest sympathy to the family for the passing of your mother. She always made me feel welcome in your home! It’s been a long time ago.
Warm wishes,
Lynn Sawyer Mitchell
Lynn Mitchell
Friend
July 31, 2020
Kenny Hoover
July 30, 2020
Mr Taylor and Family so sorry to hear of your loss of Mrs Taylor she was a wonderful lady she will be missed by all knew loved her our prayers and thoughts are with you all God Bless you all
Denny and Sheri (Albright) Vann
Denny and Sheri vann
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved