A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Woodstock, VA with the Very Reverend Pastor Michael Dobbins officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Strasburg.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by her Husband John E. Taylor of Woodstock, VA, children Bernice Rowan and husband the late Fred Rowan of Winchester, Timothy Taylor and wife Rhonda of Strasburg, Barbara Johnson and husband Mark of Clearbrook, Mary Beth Price and husband Thomas of Strasburg, and Cecilia Linn and husband Jim of Wadsworth, Illinois. Her grandchildren Andy Rowan, John Rowan, Sarah Rowan Johnson, Jessica Rowan Vest, Rachel Taylor, Laura Taylor, Eric Johnson, Joshua Price, Jonathan Price, Jimmy Linn and Eleanor Linn. Great grandchildren Hunter Rowan, Jake Rowan, Belle Rowan, Rowan Johnson, Rex Johnson, Sada Vest, Stearnes Vest, Chelsea Price, Amelia Price, Brynn Lebrecht-Price, Mason Combs, and Addy Combs. She is also survived by one sister Louise Garman of Woodstock, VA.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home in Strasburg on Saturday evening from 6-8 p.m.
The family will also receive friends on Sunday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Woodstock with a Rosary Service beginning at 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 315 N. Main Street, Woodstock, Virginia, 22664.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Eunice Taylor.