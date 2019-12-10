Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice Karnes (Karnes) Knight. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Eunice Karnes Knight, 86, of Nottingham, Maryland, formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Seasons Hospice located in Franklin Square Hospital Center in Rosedale, Maryland.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 12, at the First Baptist Church in Front Royal at 11:00 a.m. conducted by The Reverend Christy McMillin-Goodwin and Pastor Christopher Schaefer from Divinity Lutheran Church in Towson, Maryland. Burial will be private.



Mrs. Knight was born May 16, 1933 in Heizer, West Virginia, daughter of John Ransom and Zelda Goodwin Karnes. She was a graduate of Nitro High School, Nitro, West Virginia. Class of 1950. She later graduated from Marietta College, Marietta, Ohio Class of 1970 with degrees in English and Art.



She was a reporter for the Juniata Sentinel and the Lewistown Sentinel in Pennsylvania, a field reporter for Richmond TV in the 1960's, a reporter for the Winchester Star in the 1960's, and newscaster for WFTR in the 1960's.



Mrs. Knight was an accomplished potter and started the ceramic art program at Parkersburg Community College (now WVU-Parkersburg). She taught English at Warren County High School, "English as a second language," tutored foreign students, and was a Resident Counselor all at RMA. She was commissioned by Colonel Turner to write Randolph-Macon Academy A Proud Heritage: A Promising Future, C1995.



Mrs. Knight was Director of Alumni Affairs at Marietta College and on the development staff at Sunrise Museum in Charleston, West Virginia. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Front Royal, a member of the church choir, and sang as a member of a local madrigal group.



Surviving are two sons and daughter-in-laws The Rev. John G. Knight, II (wife-Jean) of Parkville, Maryland and Warren B. Knight (wife-Rose) of Wesley Chapel; a daughter Valerie J. Knight of Front Royal; a brother Donald Karnes of Nitro, West Virginia; two sisters Jeannie Patton of Nitro, West Virginia and Joyce Beer of Chicago, Illinois; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was married to the late John Gilbert Knight. She was also pre-deceased by six siblings Theresa Medford, Gerald Karnes, James Karnes, George Karnes, John Paul Karnes, and Vernon Kent Karnes.



Pallbearers will be Zachary Knight, George John Gouda, Benton Fay, Michael Karnes, Samuel L. Campbell, George Karnes.

An honorary pallbearer will be Gregory J. Patton.



The family will receive friends on Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation (



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



