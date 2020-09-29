1/1
Eva Elisabeth (Strasser) Christianson
Eva Elisabeth S. Christianson, 86, of Frederick County, VA passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her daughter, son-in-law and caregivers.

Mrs. Christianson was born in 1934 in Zwickau, Saxony, Germany, daughter of the late doctors Robert and Elisabeth Strasser. She was a Physical Therapist and a trained artist with exceptional talent. She studied Physiotherapy at the University of Applied Sciences Fresenius, Munich, Germany. Mrs. Christianson also trained professionally as a sculptor at the Fachschule für Schreiner and Holzbuildhauer (Technical School for Carpenters and Woodworkers) in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Bavaria, Germany. She carved and sculpted with many mediums, such as wood, stone, vinyl, screen printing, cement and ceramic. She was a prolific painter in oils, pastels and watercolors as well as composed poetry and short writings. She taught herself how to use a loom and weaved many large tapestries. Aside from her many artistic talents, Mrs. Christianson was an avid gardener and hobby botanist with a deep love of nature and wildlife. Other favorite pastimes included archery, surf fishing, hunting mushrooms and collecting things in nature to create holiday/seasonal wreaths, swags and alter arrangements. Mrs. Christianson thrived on learning and exploring the world around her with a childlike eagerness and excitement. She was a member of Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Her husband, The Reverend Dr. Conrad J. Christianson, Jr. of Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, whom she married on June 24, 1965 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany preceded her in death in 2015.

Surviving are her daughter, Katrin Marie Christianson (Clark Hinson Neff, Jr.) of Winchester, VA; brother Florian Strasser (Petra) of Freiburg, Germany; sister Verena Salleo (Sebastiano Salleo) of Trieste, Italy and one grandchild, Christian Lee Brady of Oceanside, CA.

A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eva's memory to the Memorial Scatter Garden at Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603 and/or Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, #400, McLean, VA 22102.

Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1600 Amherst Street
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-6633
