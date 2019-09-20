Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Mae (Boyer) Ritenhour. View Sign Service Information Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 (540)-984-3700 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Antioch Church of The Brethren Funeral service 11:00 AM Antioch Church of The Brethren Burial 2:00 PM Detrick Cemetery Fort Valley , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Eva Mae Boyer Ritenour, formerly of Fort Valley, Virginia, passed away September 19, 2019 at Villages of Wilkes in North Wilkesboro, NC.



Funeral services will be conducted on September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Antioch Church of The Brethren with Pastor George Bowers officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 prior to the service.



Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Detrick Cemetery in Fort Valley, Va.



Mrs. Ritenour was born March 23, 1927 to the late B. Frank Boyer and Myrtle Cullers Boyer in Fort Valley, Va.



She was a member of the former Trinity Brethren Church in Fort Valley and more recently a member of Antioch Church of the Brethren in Woodstock, Va. She served Trinity Brethren Church as Sunday school teacher for toddlers to adults classes, was a Trustee, Deaconess, Secretary and Treasurer. She also served as custodian as needed.



She was a graduate of Edinburg High School class of 1944 and enjoyed many school reunions.



She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Sharon Stevens of Lexington Va., husband Claude Edward Ritenour Sr., after 70 years of marriage, her brother Ray Franklin Boyer of Alexandria and Sister-in-Law Fleta Tamkin Boyer.



She is survived by a son, Eddie Ritenour and wife Linda of Wilkesboro, NC., grandson John David Ritenour and wife Renae of North Wilkesboro, NC., grand-daughter Beth Koontz and husband Keith of Avon, Indiana. Also surviving are great grandchildren Isaac and Davis Ritenour and Lillian and Caleb Koontz.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Church of the Brethren, 23502 Senedo Rd., Woodstock, Va. 22664



Online condolences may be left at

http://www.valleyfs.com



Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg. Eva Mae Boyer Ritenour, formerly of Fort Valley, Virginia, passed away September 19, 2019 at Villages of Wilkes in North Wilkesboro, NC.Funeral services will be conducted on September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Antioch Church of The Brethren with Pastor George Bowers officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 prior to the service.Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Detrick Cemetery in Fort Valley, Va.Mrs. Ritenour was born March 23, 1927 to the late B. Frank Boyer and Myrtle Cullers Boyer in Fort Valley, Va.She was a member of the former Trinity Brethren Church in Fort Valley and more recently a member of Antioch Church of the Brethren in Woodstock, Va. She served Trinity Brethren Church as Sunday school teacher for toddlers to adults classes, was a Trustee, Deaconess, Secretary and Treasurer. She also served as custodian as needed.She was a graduate of Edinburg High School class of 1944 and enjoyed many school reunions.She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Sharon Stevens of Lexington Va., husband Claude Edward Ritenour Sr., after 70 years of marriage, her brother Ray Franklin Boyer of Alexandria and Sister-in-Law Fleta Tamkin Boyer.She is survived by a son, Eddie Ritenour and wife Linda of Wilkesboro, NC., grandson John David Ritenour and wife Renae of North Wilkesboro, NC., grand-daughter Beth Koontz and husband Keith of Avon, Indiana. Also surviving are great grandchildren Isaac and Davis Ritenour and Lillian and Caleb Koontz.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Church of the Brethren, 23502 Senedo Rd., Woodstock, Va. 22664Online condolences may be left atArrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close