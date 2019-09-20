Eva Mae Boyer Ritenour, formerly of Fort Valley, Virginia, passed away September 19, 2019 at Villages of Wilkes in North Wilkesboro, NC.
Funeral services will be conducted on September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Antioch Church of The Brethren with Pastor George Bowers officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 prior to the service.
Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Detrick Cemetery in Fort Valley, Va.
Mrs. Ritenour was born March 23, 1927 to the late B. Frank Boyer and Myrtle Cullers Boyer in Fort Valley, Va.
She was a member of the former Trinity Brethren Church in Fort Valley and more recently a member of Antioch Church of the Brethren in Woodstock, Va. She served Trinity Brethren Church as Sunday school teacher for toddlers to adults classes, was a Trustee, Deaconess, Secretary and Treasurer. She also served as custodian as needed.
She was a graduate of Edinburg High School class of 1944 and enjoyed many school reunions.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Sharon Stevens of Lexington Va., husband Claude Edward Ritenour Sr., after 70 years of marriage, her brother Ray Franklin Boyer of Alexandria and Sister-in-Law Fleta Tamkin Boyer.
She is survived by a son, Eddie Ritenour and wife Linda of Wilkesboro, NC., grandson John David Ritenour and wife Renae of North Wilkesboro, NC., grand-daughter Beth Koontz and husband Keith of Avon, Indiana. Also surviving are great grandchildren Isaac and Davis Ritenour and Lillian and Caleb Koontz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Church of the Brethren, 23502 Senedo Rd., Woodstock, Va. 22664
Online condolences may be left at
http://www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 20, 2019