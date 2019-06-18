Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bear Funeral Home 14 Green Hill Ln Churchville , VA 24421 (540)-337-7188 Graveside service 1:00 PM Oak Lawn Memory Gardens Send Flowers Obituary



Eva Maxine "Mac" (Hambleton) Lanning, 94, of Springhill Road, Staunton, VA, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her home.



Born February 15, 1925 in Mt. Jackson, she was a daughter of the late Tobias Thomas Hambleton and Trinda Bessie (Rinker) Hambleton.



Prior to retirement, she was employed as a seamstress at Genesco.



Maxine enjoyed making sure everyone had something to eat. She loved her roses, ice cream, and giving her advice on how to make macaroni and cheese.



Maxine never met a stranger; she was a very special and caring person who will be greatly missed.



She was preceded in death by her son, John Tobias "Toby" Lanning; a grandson, Jeremy Wayne Conner; two sisters, Elizabeth Hambleton at age 16, and Jessie Frye; and a brother, Nevin Kirby Hambleton.



Surviving are four daughters, Brenda Lanning of Edinburg, Donna Griffin and husband Jack of Churchville, Susan Conner and husband Larry of Churchville, and Kathy Harris of Staunton and Dickie Harris of West Augusta; a sister, Doll Delawder and husband Dick of Mount Jackson; a sister-in-law, Mary Edwards of Hampton; seven grandchildren, Christopher Lambert, Devona Cooper, Nathan Griffin, Eric Griffin, Crystal Conner, Joshua Harris, and Pebbles Harris; and 11 great grandchildren, Mia, Caleb, Cy, Alexander, Trysta, Eli, Jasmine, Dylan, Kaylee, Brantley, and Rylee.



A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 19 in Oak Lawn Memory Gardens officiated by the Rev. Dennis Sites.



Bear Funeral Home is serving the family.



