Evan Scott Megeath, 36, of Warren County, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 13, 2019, in the Chippingham Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.



A Celebration of Life service will he held on Sunday, October 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.



Evan was born on February 2, 1983 in Winchester, Virginia son of Arthur Megeath of Warren County and Terry Baugher Gladden of Front Royal. Evan was a heavy equipment operator with Megeath, Contracting, Inc. He will be long remembered for his smile and huge heart and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Surviving are his father Arthur Megeath and wife Lorrie; mother Terry Baugher Gladden; maternal great-grandmother Helen Williamson; maternal grandparents Janet and Ken Francis; maternal grandfather Melvin Baugher and wife Pat; one son James Megeath Jenkins; two daughters Ashley Megeath Jenkins and Leah Megeath; one sister Anya Megeath; one step-brother Justin Toothman; one step-sister Lindsey Toothman. Also surviving are many special family members and friends.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.



There will be a time of food and fellowship at Company 10 Volunteer Fire Department immediately following the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038.



