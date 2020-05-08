Evelyn Joyce Lichliter Keller, 88, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her residence.
Services and burial for Mrs. Keller will be conducted privately.
Mrs. Keller was born in Strasburg, VA on September 26, 1931 a daughter of the late Walter Franklin and Mary Catherine Fishel Lichliter. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and was a retired secretary. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by six siblings.
Survivors include her husband Frederick S. âFredã Keller of Strasburg, VA; one sister Loretta Joachimi of Woodstock, VA; her sisters-in-law, Katherine Pomeroy and Dorothy Jenkins (Jack) both of Strasburg, VA along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial May be made St. Paul Lutheran Church, 156 W. Washington St., Strasburg, VA 22657 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 8, 2020.