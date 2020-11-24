

Evelyn Wells Bendure Simms, 89, of Strasburg, Virginia departed this life on November 14, 2020. She was born in Beltsville, Maryland September 17, 1931 the daughter of Bernard and Ethel Wells. She was the youngest of nine siblings. Most of her life she lived in Virginia with a long ancestral history. The time she and her children lived in New Market, VA, Evelyn was employed at MD's Chicken in the Rough restaurant. Those years were dear to her.



Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Mike (Pop) Simms and her eight siblings. She is survived by a blended family consisting of her children, Sherry Manor (Dan) Fredericksburg VA, Jackie Bendure (Bernie), Centreville, VA, Jerry Bendure (Joanne), Orlando, FL and Cindy Goode (Bobby) Point of Rocks, MD, along with William Simms, Jr. (Penny), Deland, FL, Vicki Walker (Wayne), Chincoteague, VA, and Sandy Simms, Middletown, MD; 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, notably her first nephew, Walter (Skip) Wells of Rodanthe, NC, along with her beloved caregiver, April Moore, Strasburg, VA.



The family is requesting that any donations in her name be made to Lynn Care Center, 1000 N. Shenandoah Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630.



A graveside service will be 11:00 am Saturday, December 5 in Stonewall Memory Gardens, 12004 Lee Highway, Manassas, VA. Social distancing will be observed.



Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store