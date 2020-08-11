Everett Francis Munch, 93, of Hoover Road, Woodstock, Virginia, passed away August 9, 2020 at Consulate in Woodstock.



A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock, Virginia. The service will be officiated by Rev. Eric VanLeeuwen with military rites by VFW Post 2447. Family request everyone attending the graveside service to please wear a mask.



Everett was born November 4, 1926, in Fort Valley, Virginia to the late Harry Munch and Brucie Rinker Munch Clem.



He attended Edinburg High School and in his senior year, at the age of 18, was drafted in the army in 1945. After serving two years with the Occupying Forces in the Pacific with the rank of sergeant, he came back to Shenandoah Country where he worked for Baker and Anderson Electrical Contractors, and as a mechanic at Edinburg Aileen and Merillat in Mt Jackson.



In 1957, he married Claudette McInturff. Everett was a life member of the NRA, the American Legion Post 199 of Woodstock, and VFW post 2447 of Edinburg. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church of Fort Valley but attended Edinburg Christian Church.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Betty Munch Bernard and husband, Eldon, Janet Clem Gess and husband, Jackie, Treva Clem Clinedinst and husband, Willlie, and Linda Clem Fitchett; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Calvin and Karsie Ritenour.



He is survived by wife Claudette of 63 years of Woodstock and sisters, Ruby Swartz and husband, Jim and Reva Buchanan and late husband, Don of Fort Valley; brother, Leon Clem and wife, Jan of Woodstock, and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Woodstock American Legion Post 199, PO Box 357, Woodstock, VA 22664, Edinburg VFW Post 2447, 100 Veterans Way, Edinburg, VA 22824, or Edinburg Christian Church, 210 Center St., Edinburg, VA 22824



Arrangements are in care of Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

