Everett "Ed" Riffee, 91, of Frederick County, VA passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, surrounded by family at his home.
Mr. Riffee was born in 1929 at home in Woodstock, VA, son of the late Chester and Stella Riffee. He was a veteran of the United States Army, 82nd Recon, having served during the Korean Conflict, and achieving the rank of Corporal. Mr. Riffee worked for ABEX and retired from General Motors in Martinsburg, WV in 1991. After his retirement, he owned and operated R&M Vending in the Winchester area. He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. Mr. Riffee loved the Lord and would share that love with everyone. He was very involved with the church and participated in any way he could. Mr. Riffee was a Deacon many times during his membership, an usher and a greeter. One of his favorite past times included fishing with his brothers and brothers in law.
He married Eva Mae Holt on September 21, 1996 in Winchester, VA. His first wife, Irene "Virginia" (Miller) Riffee preceded him in death in 1994.
Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Marsha Miller (Gregory) of Winchester, VA; sons, Steve Campbell (Kim) and Kevin Campbell (Brenda) both of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Aaron Miller (Becky) of Capon Bridge, WV, Rachel Ruby (Tim) of Ludington, MI, Elizabeth Miller of Winchester, VA, Nathan Miller (Kaleigh) of Paw Paw, WV, Kate Campbell, Kevin M. Campbell (Amy), Tina Haines, Jason Campbell (Tammy) all of Winchester, VA; great grandchildren, Lydia, Abigail, Hannah, Isaac, Lauren, Leah, Braelyn, Bella, Noah, Gregory, Grace, Sophia, Brayden, Ella, Lacie, Liam, Jason, Lily, and Abigail; sisters, Barbara Sedwick (Ray) of Woodstock, VA and Berniece Poe of Front Royal, VA; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
Along with his parents and his first wife, Virginia, Mr. Riffee was preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene, Willard, Elton, and Bobby Riffee.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Also a visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2581 Northwestern Turnpike, Winchester, VA prior to the service.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2581 Northwestern Turnpike, Winchester, VA with Pastor Greg Miller, Pastor Howard Caldwell and Pastor Luke Shope officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ed to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or to Lighthouse Baptist Church Missions Fund, 2581 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com