Faith B. Settle
1957 - 2020
Faith B. Settle, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully in her home, on June 4, 2020.

Faith Settle was born in Michigan, on May 16, 1957, daughter of the late Boyd Bingham and Surviving mother Carol High. Faith spent many years as a bank teller in Front Royal, Virginia. Faith enjoyed spending time with family, baking cakes, sewing, and spending time in her flower garden.

Surviving Faith is her husband Dennis Settle; daughter Britni Nycole Fauver, of Front Royal; Joyce Carter (Warren), of Winchester; Linda McIlwee (Terry), of Front Royal; Tim West (Katrina), of Tennessee; as well as three nieces and two great nephews.

Services will be held at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia, on Monday June 8, 2020 with Sammy Campbell officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. with services starting at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made in Faith's name to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia, 22601 or The American Cancer Society where donations can be made via the cancer.org website.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 6, 2020.
