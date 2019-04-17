Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fannie Elizabeth (Payne) Thompson. View Sign



Fannie Elizabeth Payne Thompson, 97, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.



A funeral service will be held Friday, April 19 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Flint Hill Cemetery, Flint Hill, Virginia.



Mrs. Thompson was born July 2, 1921 in Rappahannock County, daughter of the late Allie Payne and Mae Presgrave Payne.



Fannie was truly an amazing lady. Before raising her own children, she helped in raising her brothers and sisters. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.



She was married to the late Bushrod Thompson, who preceded her in death in 1971.



Surviving are four sons, David "Sonny" Thompson and wife Kathy of Huntington, Maryland, Bill Thompson of Mt. Jackson, Virginia, Robert Thompson and companion Brenda of Indian Head, Maryland, and Sherman "Buddy" Thompson and wife Sandra of Linden, Virginia; three daughters, Penny Arnold and husband Rick of Luray, Stella Patsy Clark and husband Wayne of Front Royal, and Bonnie Gabbert and husband Paul of Front Royal; three brothers, Robert Payne of Front Royal, Willie Payne of Flint Hill, and Albert Payne of Front Royal; one sister, Mattie Reynolds of Maryland; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; numerous great great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; one son, Daniel Thompson; four sisters, Mae Fincham, Bessie Fincham, Stella Payne, and Louise Barbe; and three brothers, John Payne, Ollie Payne, and Charles Payne.



Pallbearers will be David Moore, Robert Payne, Steve Payne, Jerry Payne, Brian Thompson and Corey Gabbert.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18 at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.



105 West Main Street

Front Royal , VA 22630

