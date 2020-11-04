

Fay A. Sheetz James, widow of Richard {Dick} James, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, FL.



She was predeceased buy her parents, Lester Milton and Ethel Peer Sheetz.



She was a member of Wesley Chapel Methodist Church of Edinburg, Virginia and a graduate of Woodstock High School. After graduation Fay ventured to Washington, DC where she worked with Capital Airlines and later transferred to Chicago with United Airlines. After retirement she and Dick located in Port St. Lucie.



Fay spent her retirement days caring for the elderly who were in need.



She leaves behind cousins and many, many friends from all over the US.



At her request there will not be a service. She is being cremated and her ashes returned to Virginia.

