Fay Ann Smith Genteel of Cross Junction, Virginia went to be with her Savior on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was a member of Redland United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her four children, Teresa Williams, Daniel Foltz, Tammy Enns and Jeff Foltz, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Fay retired from Lear Corporation of Strasburg, Virginia. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading her Bible, puzzles and leisure activities around the water. She was an avid volunteer with a local community outreach group.
No viewing will be held; arrangements for a Celebration of Life Service will be determined and published at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 26, 2020.