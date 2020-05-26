Fay Ann (Smith) Genteel
Fay Ann Smith Genteel of Cross Junction, Virginia went to be with her Savior on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was a member of Redland United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her four children, Teresa Williams, Daniel Foltz, Tammy Enns and Jeff Foltz, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Fay retired from Lear Corporation of Strasburg, Virginia. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading her Bible, puzzles and leisure activities around the water. She was an avid volunteer with a local community outreach group.

No viewing will be held; arrangements for a Celebration of Life Service will be determined and published at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1600 Amherst Street
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-6633
